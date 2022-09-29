Enhanced Community Centre Fund highlight of €390 million Rural Development Budget for 2023

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD, have today announced funding of €20 million for community centres across the country in 2023. Under an enhanced Community Centres Investment Fund, grants will be provided for the delivery of new build community centres in targeted areas as well as upgrades to existing community centres.

The Ministers also confirmed that they have secured a further €20 million to assist small community groups with €10 million of this targeted at helping with energy bills. The measures for community centres are among the highlights of the €390 million budget for rural and community development.

The announcement was made by Minister Humphreys at a major international conference in County Cavan, which is being attended by over 400 delegates as well as Rural Development Ministers from the United States, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Scotland and Slovenia. The conference, which is being co-hosted by Ireland and the OECD, has the theme, ‘Building Sustainable, Resilient and Thriving Rural Places’.

Speaking from the event in Cavan, Minister Humphreys said:

“This week’s Budget provides over €390 million in funding for rural communities the length and breadth of the country.

“I’m really pleased that the Budget contains significant funding for our community centres, which have been so important for people of all ages as we’ve reconnected coming out of Covid-19.

“€20 million in funding will be allocated next year to groups to carry out upgrades and refurbishments to their centres. Crucially this funding will also support the delivery of a new targeted scheme to support new build community centres.

“I also plan to make €20 million immediately available to support community groups impacted by the rising cost of living, with half of this targeted at assisting with energy costs. Details on this will be made available by my Department shortly.’’

Under Budget 2023, over €200 million in funding is available for the Department’s Rural Development schemes such as Town and Village Renewal, LEADER and the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

It also provides funding increases for the continued provision of lifeline transport services to our offshore islands. Some €190 million is available for the Department’s Community Development Programmes.