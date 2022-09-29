Kilkenny Castle will turn red tonight to support World Heart Day

Kilkenny Castle will light up in vibrant red tonight to support World Heart Day
OPW Kilkenny Castle will light up in vibrant red tonight to support World Heart Day in conjunction with the Irish Heart Foundation. The event is to encourage people to look after their heart health and show support for those fighting heart disease and stroke.
As the national charity fighting heart disease and stroke in Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation supports, educates and advocates for those people affected by cardiovascular disease living across Ireland.
World Heart Day is a global event to raise awareness and educate people about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and ways to help keep our hearts healthy. Created by the World Heart Foundation, World Heart Day is designed to encourage people to take care of their heart health and control risk factors that may contribute to CVD for themselves, and for others.
World Heart Day happens every year on 29th September.
“Self-Care is Heart Care”, one of the core messages of the World Heart Federation has been identified for this year’s World Heart Day campaign.
For more information visit: https://irishheart.ie/
Minister Heather Humphreys launches enhanced Community Centre Fund highlight of €390 million Rural Development Budget for 2023
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.