29 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Castle will turn red tonight to support World Heart Day

Kilkenny Castle for World Heart Day

Kilkenny Castle will light up in vibrant red tonight to support World Heart Day

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

29 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

OPW Kilkenny Castle will light up in vibrant red tonight to support World Heart Day in conjunction  with the Irish Heart Foundation. The event is to encourage people to look after their heart health and show support for those fighting heart disease and stroke. 


As the national charity fighting heart disease and stroke in Ireland, the Irish Heart Foundation supports, educates and advocates for those people affected by cardiovascular disease living across Ireland. 


World Heart Day is a global event to raise awareness and educate people about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and ways to help keep our hearts healthy. Created by the World Heart Foundation, World Heart Day is designed to encourage people to take care of their heart health and control risk factors that may contribute to CVD for themselves, and for others.

World Heart Day happens every year on 29th September.

“Self-Care is Heart Care”, one of the core messages of the World Heart Federation has been identified for this year’s World Heart Day campaign.

For more information visit: https://irishheart.ie/

Local News

