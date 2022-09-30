Search

30 Sept 2022

Glen Hansard is to perform in the magical surroundings of St Canice's Cathedral

Glen Hansard is to perform in the magical surroundings of St Canice's Cathedral

Glen Hansard will perform at St Canice's Cathedral on December 8

Reporter:

Mary Cody

30 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Legendary performer Glen Hansard has announced a very special concert in Kilkenny, at St. Canice’s Cathedral on Thursday, December 8.

The popular Irish artist is used to being in a constant state of motion – whether it be creatively or physically.

Not being able to get out in front of real audiences during the pandemic has been especially tough, but it’s given him space and time to write.

He has been quietly working away on new music with his current band mates Joseph Doyle (bass), Earl Harvin (drums) and Ruth O’Mahony Brady (keyboards).

The fruits of their labours should see the light of day early in 2023. He is very much looking forward to getting back to the stage where he is most at home – to introduce some new songs and get reacquainted with some old musical friends from his extensive back catalogue.

Tickets are on sale from set.ticketsolve.com

