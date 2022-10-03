Kilkenny trolley figures today: 42 waiting for beds in St Luke's Hospital

Currently 555 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 482 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 73 are waiting in other locations in the hospital system.

At St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny the current trolley total is 32 and the ward total is 10, meaning 42 patients are waiting for beds in total.

Last week when the number of patient waiting was 529, INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“Today is another worrying day in the Irish health service with over 529 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals. We are on a very dangerous path to unprecedented hospital overcrowding this winter and beyond.

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.