Search

03 Oct 2022

Do you want to mentor a young person? - Kilkenny Live

Do you want to mentor a young person? - Kilkenny Live

Reporter:

Mary Cody

03 Oct 2022 6:04 PM

It has been shown that the presence of one good adult in a young person’s life has a positive influence on their mental health.

As part of the Mentoring Programme in Ossory Youth it can be seen first-hand the impact that one good adult can have on a young person’s life.

When a young person is struggling to cope with an issue, what can we do to help? That was the question Ossory Youth asked themselves in 2012 when more and more young people were looking for an individual and supportive space to work things out.

As an organisation, Ossory Youth wanted to provide an alternative support to traditional counselling for young people, as many were receiving this already.

Mentoring as an approach has been widely used in youth organisations across the globe to give young people a chance to develop a relationship with an adult, separate from parents and teachers, a person who is simply just there to listen and offer friendly and supportive advice.

Since setting up the mentoring programme it has provided much needed support and guidance to many young people on a one-to-one basis. This support was only possible by the dedication and commitment of adult volunteers throughout the years, who gave up an hour a week to provide a friendly listening ear to a young person trying to keep up with modern adolescent life.

“We’ve witnessed young people grow in confidence and self-belief over the years thanks to having someone to help them realise they always had the ability, it just needed to come to the surface,” said youth worker, Eilis Walklett.

Ossory Youth are now looking to increase the panel of mentors available.

“We are getting to the stage where we have a waiting list of young people seeking one to one support and we aren’t able to provide it straight away,” said Ms Walklett, the co-ordinator of the programme.

“We would like to be able to offer the mentoring at the time when it’s needed.

“That’s why we are making a fresh appeal to people in Kilkenny to try out volunteering as mentors for young people. We are inviting adults of all ages to contact us if they think they might like to try volunteering, even if they’re not sure what’s involved. We will talk it through with them without any commitment.”

Full training and support is provided on a ongoing basis to all mentors.
Anyone interested in finding out more, can contact Eilis Walklett on 087-9442112 or email ewalklett@ossoryouth.com
For more on Ossory Youth and the services they provide see OssoryYouth.ie

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media