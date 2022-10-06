Kilkenny gardaí warn people to 'light up and lock up your homes'

Gardaí are advising people to take simple steps to protect their homes as the level of burglaries has increased in recent months.

Figures revealed at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee showed that to date this year there have been 60 burglaries in the Kilkenny Garda District and 26 in the Thomastown Garda District.

This compares with 43 burglaries in Kilkenny and 19 in Thomastown in the same period in 2021.

Detective Sergeant Brian Sheeran said that the figures reflected the pandemic with more people working from home in 2021. When compared to pre pandemic figures there were less burglaries to date this year than the same period in 2019,

Gardaí have had recent successes with one person charged with five burglaries. The suspect applied for bail and was remanded in custody.

Det Sgt Sheeran also informed members that gardaí were actively targeting travelling criminal gangs who were targeting local people, especially in the north of the county. He added that gardaí had searched properties under warrant in other parts of the country in connection with burglaries carried out in Kilkenny.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Peter McConnon said that while there has been a slight increase year on year overall there has been a significant reduction in figures since 2019.

“We need to do what we can to keep that figure low and spiraling down,” he said.

“We are asking people to lock up and light up their homes. Between 5 and 10pm it is important to have a light on in the house, even if it is not occupied. We know there is an energy crisis, but no one is suggesting that you shouldn’t leave a light on. If you are leaving your home unattended it is important to make sure that it looks occupied.

“One in five burglaries are still through unlocked windows and doors so we are asking people to make sure they lock up their property,” he added. “Store keys safely, do not leave keys under the mat and record details of all your valuables.”

Sgt McConnon also told members that 85 to 90% of burglaries are in houses with no alarms. It is the one most single thing that you can do to make your home unattractive, he said.

He also urged people to use the new property recording app, which was recently launched by An Garda Síochana or to photograph and record details of their valuables.

“There is so much property in garda custody that we can’t give back to its rightful owner because it is not properly recorded,” he said. “Often the most important thing to victims of crime is to get their property back.”