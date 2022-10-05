BREAKING: Plans for wind farm near Kilkenny city

EDF Renewables Ireland is announcing plans to develop a c.50MW (megawatt) wind farm in County Kilkenny.

The proposed Freneystown Wind Farm, which could power more than 35,000 homes, will be located to the west of the village of Castlewarren, and northeast of Kilkenny City.

The project team is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site which will be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout.

Detailed environmental studies are being carried out at the site, including ecology, noise, landscape and visual assessments.

The results of these studies, together with feedback gathered in consultation with local communities, will be used to determine the final wind farm layout and number of turbines.

EDF Renewables Ireland intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report in support of the project, which could consist of up to 10 turbines, in late 2023.

Subject to planning permission, the wind farm could be constructed and operational by 2028.

A Community Benefit Fund commensurate with the size of the final project will be established to provide funding for local community initiatives and activities.

EDF Renewables Ireland have stated that they are committed to keeping local people informed about its projects and a number of public consultation events will take place as plans for Freneystown Wind Farm progress.

“Consumers are rightly worried about the dramatic increase we are seeing in electricity costs as we move into the winter months, but the faster we build and connect wind farms to the electricity system the more we can stabilise supply and increase Ireland’s energy security,” said Kevin Daly, Head of Development at EDF Renewables Ireland.

“Projects like Freneystown Wind Farm are hugely important in that regard but they also have a crucial role to play in decarbonising our energy supply and helping Ireland meet its target of delivering 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

“EDF Renewables is committed to working closely with the local community and to updating it on a regular basis as the project progresses.”