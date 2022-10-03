Search

03 Oct 2022

WATCH: Tourist shocked by Kilkenny man's friendliness in viral TikTok video

Christopher Dunne

Kilkenny people are renowned for their friendliness and one tourist who visited the Marble City found this out firsthand.

Ariel Viera is a videographer with a passion for travelling and history and he lets that passion shine through his TikTok videos.

The New York City based vlogger has over 500,000 followers on the platform and his videos have amassed over 13 million likes.

When he visited Kilkenny last year, Viera took in many of the local tourism hotspots and explained some of the local history to his predominantly non-Irish audience.

It was one particular video that garnered a reaction though (see below - wait for video to load in).

@arielviera The locals are making my job much easier #kilkenny #irishhistory #irelandtiktok #irishtiktok #historybuff ♬ original sound - Ariel Viera

Whilst filming a video on Maudlin Street of Maudlin Castle and Gate, the visiting videographer began to explain some of its history.

A local man passing by spots his enthusiasm and the fact that he's filming and asks him if he knows the history of the building.

Ariel tells the man that he doesn't know much and is then promptly given a crash course in the history of the building with incredible enthusiasm.

After posting the video, Ariel remarked that 'the locals are making my job much easier'.

The video, since its publication, has now garnered more than 100,000 likes.

"This was fascinating and this guy's enthusiasm for his local history is infectious," one commenter said.

"This is the most Irish thing I've seen," said another.

"You were getting that information whether you wanted it or not."

