Notorious road that runs through Kilkenny is Ireland's most fatal

The N25 is the most dangerous road in Ireland, claiming over twenty lives since 2017, new figures have revealed.

22 fatal collisions, which may have included multiple deaths, were recorded on the N25 between January 1, 2017, and September 14, 2022.

The N25 runs through South Kilkenny and connects Cork in the South-West to Rosslare Europort in the South-East.

Notably, the nearby N24, which also runs through South Kilkenny, has witnessed twelve fatal crashes during the same period, putting it just under the N25, N2 and N15 for fatalities.

The sections of both roads that run through South Kilkenny have long been a cause for concern amongst local councillors in the area.

There was consternation earlier this year when news broke that funding for proposed improvement works on both the N25 and N24 had been shelved.

Cllr Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council at the time, described the situation as ‘scandalous’.

In a last-ditch effort from local representatives all across the Southern Region, funding was eventually secured to enable improvement works on the N24 to progress.

In recent times, ‘harrowing’ representations have made to local councillors by members of the public who have made a plea to advance road projects in South Kilkenny.

According to Cllr Pat Dunphy, "accidents and fatalities will continue to happen until something major is done."

A recent motion tabled at a Piltown MD meeting called on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to ‘immediately undertake a feasibility assessment for the provision of urgently needed safety improvements and sustainable transport options along the N24'.

“If you step outside your house on this stretch of road (from New Aglish to Grannagh Castle), you’re immediately in danger,” Cllr Dunphy added.

“We are asking for support before something terrible happens.”

767 people have died on Irish roads since the start of 2017, according to these figures obtained by the Irish Mirror.