2022 Gala Irish Golf Awards hosted by Kilkenny's Mount Juliet Estate

Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA) is the voice of professional golf tourism for over 25 years and it held the largest gathering in the Irish Golf Tourism Industry in Mount Juliet Estate on Sunday and Monday, October 2 and 3.

(L-R) Eamon O'Donnell, Director of Golf at Drummoland Castle, (host of 2022 Ladies Irish Open), Matt Sandercock, Director of Golf at Mount Juilet Estate (host of 2022 Horizon Irish Open), Connor Russell, Director of Golf at the K Club, (host of 2023 Horizon Irish Open), with Paul O'Neill, Golf Operations Manager at Mount Juliet Estate

The Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA) represents many of the award-winning golf tour operators who help make the Emerald Isle one of the most beloved golfing destinations in the world. They create the experiences before, during and after the golf with their knowledge of the product and people involved throughout the island.

There was extra cause for celebration when the 2022 Gala Irish Golf Awards got underway in the McCalmont Suite at Mount Juliet Estate.

Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mount Juliet Estate & Sinead Monaghan, Director of Events at Mount Juliet Estate

The Irish golf tourism industry’s biggest prize-giving ceremony, presented as always by the Ireland Golf Tour Operator Association (IGTOA), was not only marking its 25th year but also a return to in-person following a two-year hiatus.

Shane O’Donoghue, host of CNN’s Living Golf, reprised his role as emcee from 2019 for a black-tie soiree that opened with a welcome address from IGTOA Charman Denis Kane.

The two-day event held at Mount Juliet Estate was the highlight of the golf tourism calendar and brought together golf tour operators, golf club managers, hotels, golf resorts and industry professionals from across Ireland offering invaluable networking opportunities alongside an educational programme and interactive and engaging activities designed for both ‘Golfing Delegates’ and ‘Non-Golfing Delegates’.

(L-R) Niall Coffey, General Manager of Harvey's Point, Co. Donegal, Joe Russel, General Manager of Doonbeg, Siobhan O'Sullivan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mout Juilet Estate, Padraig McGillicuddy, General Manager of Ballygarry Estate and Gareth Power, General Manager of Muckross Park Hotel.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, Director of Sales & Marketing at Mount Juliet said, “we were delighted to host the 25th year of the Conference, Golf Classic and Gala Irish Golf Awards at Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. It was a wonderful way to round off our golfing year after successfully running the Irish Open for the past two years.”

She added, “Hosting the 2022 Gala Irish Golf Awards with the best in Irish golf tourism is one of 2022’s highlights for the Estate. These awards have not been held in the Southeast for a number of years. We were delighted to be able to sponsor these awards with Failte Ireland and NITB for the IGTOA."

Guests were spoiled with all the tastes of Mount Juliet as the starter and dessert was created by Michelin Star chef of the Lady Helen John Kelly, with a delicious main course from the team in the Hunters Yard.

Edward Hayden & Siobhan Donohoe

A night to savour

It was a night to savour for the Donegal golf community. Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort was named Golf Resort of the Year while Narin & Portnoo Links won Links Golf Course of the Year. The honours didn’t stop there for the Ulster contingent with the Royal Belfast Golf Club taking home Parkland Course of the Year.

The south-west also had a strong representation among the winners. The Suites at Old Head Golf Links scooped Boutique Golf Hotel of the Year and Ballygarry Estate Hotel & Spa won Large Golf Hotel of the Year.

The individual honours went to Jeff Fallon of Royal Dublin Golf Club, who was named Golf Manger of the Year. And the family of the late IGTOA member Jerry Quinlan, who founded and owned the Florida-based tour operators Celtic Golf, accepted the Jerry Donworth Outstanding Contribution to Golf award on his behalf.