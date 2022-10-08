Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, October 8)

Today (Saturday) will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and isolated light showers.
It will become cloudier during the evening and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in some areas.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.
Cloud will increase during Saturday night.
It will become breezy too with a moderate to fresh wind developing.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.
The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on October 8 in the afternoon but the best time to see it will be in the evening, just after sunset.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.