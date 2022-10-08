Search

08 Oct 2022

Let’s Team Up to Clean Up Kilkenny gets off to an enthusiastic start 

Rehab first out of the gates to take part in Let’s Team Up to Clean Up

Let’s Team Up to Clean Up Kilkenny initiative gets off to an enthusiastic start 

Mayor David Fitzgerald and service users at RehabCare at the Let's Team Up to Clean Up launch in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

08 Oct 2022 4:00 PM

RehabCare was first out of the gates on Tuesday to take part in Kilkenny County Council’s Let’s Team Up to Clean Up, Together for Kilkenny, a day of environmental action. Eager to get going, the service users at RehabCare organised themselves into two teams and planned their litter picking routes throughout the City. The Mayor of Kilkenny Municipal District, Cllr David Fitzgerald, came to meet the teams along with the Council’s Environmental Awareness Officer.  

The inaugural litter picking activity was stalled by bad weather but the sense of excitement and local pride swelled in the room as discussion took place on why it's so important to keep Kilkenny City tidy. The Mayor compared Kilkenny’s hurling success to how well Kilkenny City is cared for, it takes a great team to keep Kilkenny looking so well and this initiative helps the community to provide a helping hand.   

He said 'every team needs star players and I see a great team in front of me today'.

The plague of rural litter in Kilkenny needs to be addressed urgently

Litter and illegal dumping are a jarring sight for anyone who cares about our rural environment

There will be 55 groups active on the morning of Kilkenny Day between 10.30am-12.30pm, picking loose litter and reporting illegal dumping hot spots into the Council for investigation. Each group has been given a litter kit from the James Stephen's Army Barracks where army personnel came on board to lend a hand, and assembled the litter kits.  

The day will see over 6,000 flowering bulbs planted which will increase the floral displays around the city next spring. The initiative provided over 600 litter pickers and 600 hi-vis vests along with ancillary health and safety equipment to community groups and schools across Kilkenny City.   

Kilkenny County Council acknowledges PRL, Dawn Meats, John O Shea Trust and Glanbia PLC/Glanbia Co-op and the waste management sponsor Panda who have supported this community-driven environmental initiative.  

For any group who missed the opportunity to participate this month, a county wide initiative is planned for next February and the registration portal is open via https://cleanup.kilkenny.ie/.

Groups are welcome to apply now.  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media