BREAKING: Plans for large solar farm in Kilkenny

Solar farm (File Photo)
A planning application for a large solar farm and storage park has been lodged with Kilkenny County Council.
Elgin Energy Services Limited have submitted plans for future construction at a site in Brownstown, County Kilkenny.
The proposed solar farm will consist of 'linear arrays of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels mounted on steel supported structures with associated cabling and ducting (including underground cable connection to the proposed on-site 110kV substation)'.
The plans also seek permission for fifty inverter substations, a storage park (including fifty-five containers with cells and fifteen containers with PCS and inverters).
Permission for perimeter fencing; six palisade double security gates, three temporary construction storage areas; two steel storage containers, twenty-five turning bays and on-site pole mounted CCTV cameras at 60 locations is also sought.
A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been prepared for this development and submitted as part of the planning application.
The application was received on September 29, 2022.
A decision is due by November 23, 2022.
Children aged between 2 and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.