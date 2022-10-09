Garda appeal following theft of agricultural equipment from Kilkenny farm

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of agricultural equipment from a farm on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.
Gardaí have received a report of the theft of a cattle feeder. The cattle feeder is described as
10ft black corrugated pipe feeder with a blue painted metal frame.
The piece of equipment was taken between midnight and 10am on Monday from a field in the Grove area of Cuffesgrange.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and noticed any suspicious activity to contact Kilkenny Garda
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.