Gowran Little Theatre presents ‘The Communication Cord’

Gowran Little Theatre is delighted to announce that it’s ninth production will be Brian Friel’s comedy ‘The Communication Cord’.

Set in a restored thatched cottage close to the sea in the remote townland of Ballybeg, County Donegal, the comedy is a farce which is preoccupied with language and it’s powerful effects.

Returning to the director’s chair is Declan Taylor who previously directed the group’s acclaimed 2019 production of ‘The Odd Couple’. Declan has experience both on and off the stage in plays, pantomimes and musicals from groups across the county.

This year’s cast includes both new and existing members. Audiences will see Peter Madden play the role of Tim Gallagher, Alan Grant as Jack McNeilis, Judith McCormack as Nora Dan, Orna Hayes as Claire Harkin, Derek Lawler as Senator Doctor Donovan, Kevina Hayes as Susan Donovan, John Kennedy as Barney the Banks and Claire Gibbs as Evette Giroux.

Commenting on the upcoming production, Judith McCormack, Chairperson of Gowran Little Theatre said:

“Like many others, the pandemic held us back for the past two years but we’re delighted to be making our grand return to the stage in Gowran later this month. There is an excellent group of people working around the clock both on and off the stage to make this a great show and I’m very excited to welcome audiences back to Gowran Little Theatre to see Brian Friel’s hilariously fast-paced ‘The Communication Cord’.”

Tickets for The Communication Cord in Gowran Parish Hall from October 21 to 24 are available now on gowranlittletheatre.com.

Founded in 2012, Gowran Little Theatre is an amateur dramatics group based in Gowran. Over the past ten years the group have performed plays including ‘Moonshine’, ‘Lend me a Tenor’ and ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’.

The group is always open to new members interested in performing on stage or getting involved backstage or front of house.

More information is available on gowranlittletheatre.com.