13 Oct 2022

Homeless emergency beds at capacity in Kilkenny

file pic

Reporter:

Mary Cody

13 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

Concerns are mounting about the ‘unprecedented demand’ from people in need of emergency accommodation in Kilkenny.

There has been a 22% increase in homeless presentations so far this year, according to the the most recent management report of Kilkenny County Council (September). If this trend continues the number of people presenting in need of emergency accommodation in 2022 will exceed 400 — a situation the council says is ‘unprecedented’.

Manager of Kilkenny’s Good Shepherd Centre Noel Sherry said that while there is emergency accommodation available at the centre at present, he can’t guarantee that will continue.

“I don’t think Kilkenny has seen this before in terms of homeless presentations.
“Sooner or later we will reach saturation point and that will most likely be in the last quarter of this year unless we can create more capacity. We are constantly working to clear capacity. People will continue to be prioritised on the basis of their needs,” he said.

With a dearth of rental properties and a reduction in HAP properties, it is becoming more challenging for people to move from emergency accommodation.

“This is a very concerning prospect. In the short term we need to increase accommodation and in the long term we need increased housing supply. It is much harder to sort out housing at the moment as the cost of housing is fuelled by inflation,” he added.

