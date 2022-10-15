Search

15 Oct 2022

Parking issues on Kilkenny road to be addressed following concerns

Cllr Eugene McGuinness

Christopher Dunne

15 Oct 2022 11:52 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Concerns raised by local residents regarding the lack of visibility for drivers at the junction of St. Kieran’s Cemetery/Hebron Road due to parked cars is being addressed, according to city councillor Eugene McGuinness.

"I have met with Kilkenny County Council's Planning Department to discuss the issues involved," he stated.

"They have agreed to install bollards near the main entrance to St. Kieran’s Cemetery to prevent cars parking on the graveyard side of the Hebron Road, up to the point where cars no longer block the view of oncoming traffic as you exit.

"These bollards will be installed in the next few weeks!"



The Independent councillor believes that this is only a temporary measure and that it 'should not detract from what [he] believes to be a permanent solution of a roundabout at this junction'.

Cllr McGuinness had suggested a roundabout under a notice of motion at a council meeting some months ago and it is currently being considered as part of the overall solution to traffic issues on the Hebron Road.

