Kilkenny Lions launch their 'Spirit of Christmas' hamper appeal

The Lions ‘Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal’ was launched in City Hall by council cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick, Mayor David Fitzgerald, Lions President Carmel Slater and special guest Brian Cody last Tuesday.

Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick thanked the Lions for the significant amount of money they have allocated over the years to so many local organisations in County Kilkenny.

He highlighted the many organisations who have benefitted from Kilkenny Lions Club funding and they are extremely grateful to the Club. He added that, without the Lions support, organisations would find it difficult to fully fund their programmes. He also thanked the Kilkenny People and KCLR for their work in promoting the appeal.



Mayor David Fitzgerald congratulated the Lions Club in their fundraising campaigns over the past two years which were successful in spite of the challenges presented by Covid restrictions.

The mayor referred to the fact that so many local organisations benefit from the campaign and he congratulated the Lions Club for the positive contribution they make. He also thanked all the volunteers in these local organisations for their great work.

Lions President Carmel Slater said it was a privilege to launch this year’s 2022 Spirit of Christmas Hamper Appeal and she is delighted that it is again being undertaken in partnership with KCLR and the Kilkenny People.

She added that the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ builds on the success of the annual hamper appeal which has been run by Kilkenny Lions Club for the thirty years. This and other events, since 2002, have raised more than €800,000 for local organisations.

All of the money collected is distributed to the charities as no administration or other costs are incurred. The proceeds have gone to assist many local organisations such as the St Vincent de Paul Society, Kilkenny Social Services, Church of Ireland, Good Shepherd Centre, Amber Women’s Refuge Centre and many other organisations throughout Kilkenny. In total, Kilkenny Lions have supported over 100 local community organisations over that period.

The primary fundraising is through the auction and sale of goods or services donated by local businesses. The appeal is divided into two sections, a Farm Section and a General Section. The Kilkenny People publishes the auction lists with names of over 200 businesses over a three week period prior to and during the auction.

AUCTIONED

The goods or services are then auctioned by KCLR96FM on air and it is hoped over €25,000 will be raised. The auctions will take place this year in early December. The farm auction will be on December 1 and 8. The general auction will be from December 6 - 8.

Kilkenny Lions would like to thank the many people who contribute unselfishly each year to making this a success :

KCLR and Kilkenny People for their partnership over the years; Brian Cody for his unfailing support each year; The 200 or so local businesses, without whose generosity, the auction could not happen; The people of Kilkenny who donate so generously; Fellow members of the Lions Club who give hugely of their time each year.

Carmel confirmed that the sponsored duck race will be held on November 30 together with the Schools concert on December 15. The annual street collection will take place on December 17.

She concluded by thanking again everybody for their support of the Lions Charity Appeal and said she was confident that it will be a tremendous success.

Brian Cody congratulated the Lions for all their great work over the years and he was delighted to have been asked again to launch the appeal with the Mayor, Cathaoirleach and the President of Kilkenny Lions Club.

He referred to the generosity of the people of Kilkenny who are never found wanting in helping the less well off in our community.

He also thanked the business community who every year donate a significant amount of items for the auction. He concluded by wishing Lions every success over the Christmas period.