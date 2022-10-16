Kilkenny Mart: It was a week of busy sales

It’s rarely that a week goes by that there is not some tragedy occurring world wide. But last Friday in Creeslough in Donegal an explosion at a filling station brought grief, horror and sadness to this small community which may never recover from this awful event.



It goes to show we never know what is in store for us as we wake up in the morning but our words of comfort and sympathy appear very hollow to all those families that have lost family, friends etc.

In the farming world life continues with Kilkenny Mart being a very busy place last week.

Sheep Sale

On Monday we held our weekly sheep sale, Tuesday we hosted the first weanling sale of the season and Thursday attracted over 1,100 cattle, with all these event culminating in achieving a TO of €1,666,000.



Some sample prices - two BB Bulls 290 kilo €1090 or €3.76 per kilo, one Lim Bull 345 kilo €1240 or €3.57 per kilo, two Char bulls 400kg €1320 or €3.30 per kilo, two Lim heifers 283 kilo €910 or €3.22 per kilo, one Char heifer €323 kilo €1090 or €3.37 per kilo and two Char 415 €1370 or €3.30 per kilo.

With these returns most customers were happy with the outcome which is good to see for the shrinking suckler producer.



We will be holding weanling sales each Tuesday at 11am until further notice. All animals should be entered by 3pm on the previous Monday.

Dairy Sale

Our dairy sale on Monday gave an indication of how strong milk prices are at the moment with fresh calved Fr cows and heifers ranging from €1750 to €2600 per head. In-calf stock did not attract the same interest with €1660 being the top call in this sector.



Our next dairy sale is 24th October with a good number of quality stock entered already. If you have quality dairy stock to sell, especially freshly calved lots, contact 056 7721407 to enter.



Thursday’s cattle sale was fast selling, especially for quality lots, with most of the continental bullocks ranging from €2.70 to €3.25 per kilo and even quality friesians breaching the €2.20 per kilo barrier.

In the heifer division trade was solid with most quality lots ranging from €2.35 to €2.75 per kilo with AA to a top of €2.60 per kilo.

Cull cows were also in demand with a full clearance and a top call of €2.43 for friesians with continentals to €2.72 per kilo.

All animals should be entered by 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.



This Thursday’s cattle sale will include a special sector of star heifers in conjunction with the ICBF.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.