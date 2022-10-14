Search

14 Oct 2022

Kilkenny based Design & Crafts Council Ireland Launches Made Local, Made To Last campaign 

This is the third year of the Made Local initiative which supports 1,355 makers and 350 retailers

Made Local Campaign launch

Musician Tolü Makay wearing Dress by Claire Garvey, Head scarf by Jennifer Rothwell and Neck piece by Emer Roberts at the launch of Made Local 2022 from Design & Crafts Council Ireland

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

14 Oct 2022 10:00 AM

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) this week launched its Made Local initiative for the third year in a row, with a new campaign - ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ – with a national campaign and an accompanying exhibition. 


During the pandemic, DCCI developed the Made Local initiative to support the Irish design and craft industry, to boost sales and drive revenue for both makers and retailers. There are currently 1,355 makers and 350 retailers involved in the campaign, and these numbers continue to grow. 96% of the makers involved last year cited Made Local as a positive campaign for their business, and 87% of retailers commented that it had a positive impact on their sales. 


As makers continue to face even more challenges, from the cost of living to soaring energy prices, DCCI, the national agency for craft and design, aims to support makers by highlighting the value and longevity of well-crafted products. The nationwide campaign aims to boost revenue for craftspeople and the retailers that support them. 

The campaign urges consumers when spending their hard-earned money,  to spend it on something that will prove lasting to you, the maker and the environment. It highlights the importance of buying more sustainable products and urges consumers to think of Irish made crafts for both themselves, and as gifts this Christmas. 


Rosemary Steen, Chief Executive of Design & Crafts Council Ireland, said: “The Made Local campaign is the leading and best supported consumer campaign for Irish made design and craft with over 1,700 retailers and makers involved. We believe it’s here to stay and our new tagline, ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ is what consumers can look out for when searching for the very best of Irish made craft and design. The nationwide campaign will highlight the importance of supporting your local design and craft community and buying sustainably.”  

Kilkenny boasts an enviable roster of craftspeople whom Kilkenny consumers might consider when  planning their Christmas gifts. 


The following are a list of talented Kilkenny makers:


Heike Kahle - baskets, Moth to a Flame - candles, Mark Campden, Caroline Dolan, Rosemarie Durr, Klaus Hartmann, Jars of Clay, Bernard Kavanagh, Andrew Luddick, Gus Maberson, Aisling McElwain, Claire Molly and Nicholas Mosse - all ceramics, Jerpoint Glass - glassware, Catherine Conroy, Friederike Grace, Catherine Conroy, Rudolf Heltzel, Jame Huston, Doireann O’Riordan,Carl Parker, Inga Reed and Yvonne Ross - all jewellery, Ken Foley - leather, Artefakt Rugs, Cushendale and Zoe Carol - all textiles, and Eoghan Leadbetter and Eric Philips - wood. 


For more information on Irish craft and design visit: www.dcci.ie  or join the conversation by following @dccireland and #MadeLocal. Also explore: www.madeinkilkenny.ie

