14 Oct 2022

Community partnerships strong at the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

Community partnerships strong at the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny

Gemma Grant, Baby Billy, Emma Corr, Iris Kavanagh, Bo Connery Butler, Conor Mullan, Breda Gertberg, Finn Power and Joanna Cunningham ( Director of the Watergate Theatre)

Reporter:

Joanna Cunningham

14 Oct 2022 6:32 PM

Over the past few years in the arts sector, community partnerships have been crucial to survival.

At the Watergate we have survived these difficult years and survived well. This is in no small way due to the support we have got from our partners here in Kilkenny. Kilkenny County Council has been unwavering in its financial backing and support, individual ticket holders have been patient as we’ve postponed, rebooked, or refunded their tickets and in many cases where shows could not be rescheduled there has been a great many people who have pledged the value of their ticket/s to the Watergate as a donation.

These gestures both small and large are amongst the reasons the Watergate’s doors are still open and we can look ahead to a busy and diverse programme of events in the Autumn and Winter of 2022.
The spirit of this support and generosity can be illustrated, perhaps most beautifully, in a gesture received by the Watergate from the Kilkenny Academy of Dance - headed up by Gemma Grant and Finn Power - in August of this year.

Every two years the Kilkenny Academy of Dance runs a magnificent series of performances at the Watergate in which the progress and skill of their students, who range in age from three up to adults, is showcased. The status of the Academy is evident from their populous audiences as well as how quickly and fully their shows sell out. Notably, the Academy makes a donation to a chosen charity which, every time, is a carefully thought out recipient decided upon in consultation with the managers, teachers and students. In 2022 the recipient is us, the Watergate Theatre, and the donation could not have come at a more crucial time.

With the stormy Covid seas behind us and the challenges of the looming energy crisis ahead this donation will have a significant impact on our financial wellbeing in 2022.
In addition to the financial impact, the Watergate Board and Staff has been deeply moved by the gesture as one of seeing the arts and arts organisations as worthy recipients of such generosity. We are not an obvious one and arguably there are those in much greater need. However, we see the gesture as shining a light on the fact that we bring some joy, meaning and importance to the creative lives of these students.

We hope that this commitment to us signifies a sense of our place in their development as well as having a role in providing joy to children, adults and families in Kilkenny and beyond. We wish to publically thank Gemma, Finn and all the students of the Kilkenny Academy of Dance for their commitment to and love for the Watergate Theatre.

Joanna Cunningham is the Director of The Watergate Theatre

