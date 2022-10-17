Grant funding for South Kilkenny Bio diversity garden

The Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden is taking part in a national drive to promote local green spaces, biodiversity and community connections with new funding, secured through the AXA Parks Fund.



The Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden is one of the selected projects committed to enhancing community connections and environments by improving local infrastructure and amenities, after receiving support from the new AXA Parks Fund, which is promoting green spaces across all 32 counties.



People of all ages will have access to a green space which will not only help improve health and wellbeing but will also seek address the biodiversity emergency which has seen many flowers, plants, trees and animals in danger, or in some cases disappear.



This particular project aims to support community engagement, skill building and educational opportunities for the people of Thomastown and the wider community through the efforts of volunteers (the two hour gang). They will continue to create and maintain an environment which supports the principles of sustainability and Biodiversity.



Clodagh Holahan Co-ordinator of the Upper Paddock Biodiversity Garden says: “The support of the AXA Parks Fund through The Community Foundation for Ireland is a great help in turning our vision into reality. Local green spaces are vital assets which should be protected, promoted and supported. Our work now will not only deliver benefits for local people now but will help ensure the survival of our local biodiversity to be enjoyed for generations to come.”



This project is one of 84 being undertaken by community groups across Ireland with funding totalling €900,000 from the AXA Parks Fund.



Antoinette McDonald, Director of Marketing at AXA said: “AXA Parks is about helping local communities to thrive by empowering them with the resources they need to bring projects to life. Small, local groups continue to work tirelessly to deliver meaningful projects in their local communities. The grants were announced on 21/09/2022 and will become alive over the coming months as the community projects take shape and will brighten up the countryside for everyone next Spring and Summer.”



Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland added: “AXA Parks is helping enhance and develop green spaces for people of all ages and will be a gathering point for local communities. We are delighted to play an active role in this grants programme, which aligns with our own commitment to Sustainable Futures for all. The AXA Parks Fund hands communities the tools they need to make change in their own areas, centring local expertise and insight in an inspiring range of projects across the island supporting thriving ecosystems and stronger communities.”