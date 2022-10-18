'Cancer made me revolve instead of evolving'

Úna Dillon is a primary school teacher living in Kilkenny with her husband Pat and their three sons, Conor (age 14), Andrew (age 12) and Harry (age 10).

In May 2019, their world came tumbling down when she received a devastating diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. This diagnosis came as a huge shock to Úna as she always saw herself as a strong, active, and healthy person.

“While shampooing my hair in the shower one day, my arm rubbed off my breast and I felt a sharp pain which led me to discover a small floating lump in my breast," she said. "To this day I am very grateful that despite having no other alarming symptoms I acted upon it immediately, as I would later discover how extensive the cancer was throughout my body.”

After a mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy Úna was diagnosed with HER2-positive, ER-positive breast cancer, which is a very aggressive form of cancer. Upon further investigations of a CT scan, bone scan and MRI, it was discovered that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and her liver.

Biopsies revealed breast cancer cells in these areas, therefore identifying the primary source of her cancer as breast cancer.

Úna and her husband Pat were utterly devastated and terrified for her future and the future of their young family. “The pain we felt was so raw, and the words ‘stage 4, ‘terminal’ and ‘incurable’ echoed over and over in our heads,” recalls Úna.

Initially she underwent six months of chemotherapy, which succeeded in shrinking her tumours. She wore the cold cap during her treatment, so she didn’t experience hair loss, which psychologically she said was huge for her. Unfortunately, surgery and radiotherapy weren’t an option for her as the cancer was too extensive in her body.

Her next treatment option was biological therapy, whereby Úna received two antibodies, Herceptin and Pertuzumab intravenously every three weeks. These antibodies coat the remaining cancer cells and stop them from multiplying.

“They only target the cancer cells and leave the normal cells alone which means I have fewer side-effects than chemotherapy. I will continue to have this treatment every three weeks for the rest of my life.”

Úna’s cancer is hormone driven (ER-positive). “The oestrogen in my body fuels the growth of my cancer. Therefore, I am also on hormone therapy to remove all oestrogen from my body. I take a drug called Letrozole daily and Zoladex injections every three months. This hormone therapy quite literally put me into menopause overnight and has added to the side-

effects I have to cope with daily.”

In February 2020, Úna was very lucky to be accepted onto a clinical trial called the Caroline 1. “I take a drug called Neuratnib daily. Thankfully my tumours have remained stable since I completed my chemo. Unfortunately, with metastatic breast cancer patients, there is a high possibility of it spreading to your bones and other organs. Hence, I have scans every three

months to monitor any signs of progression.”

The emotional side of a cancer diagnosis is as hard as or possibly harder than the physical side. Úna finds the uncertainty of her future overwhelming. “My mind can go to a very dark place and I’m fearful of the path ahead. I have received a lot of support from Cois Nore and the Marie Keating Foundation to help me accept my diagnosis and try to come to terms with

it.”

Úna Dillon presenting a cheque to Cois Nore from funds she had raised #YesSheCan

Looking forward to the future, Úna said “they say that it is often in times of uncertainty that we experience the most growth. This certainly resonates with me. I’ve stepped out of my comfort and have spoken publicly about my diagnosis, treatments, and my coping mechanisms. I’ve recorded a podcast and spoke on the radio several times, something that I would never have dreamed of before! In May this year I raised €35,300 for Cois Nore and The Marie Keating Foundation.”

Over the years, Úna was afraid to speak about cancer to her sons. Even before she was diagnosed, she would never mention it, because the word was such a scary word to her, so she never discussed it with our children. Even in school, but then that all changed, and she was able to explain to the children that with treatment and research that cancer these days is a

lot more treatable. More importantly, it has gone from being a fatal disease to more of a long- term illness.

“We try to protect our children from it, but really, we need to talk about it. Cois Nore helped immensely to get over this fear. Through the CLIMB programme, I was better able to discuss it with my sons. The money that I fundraised for Cois Nore is going towards the teenager’s programme that they run.”

Revolving, not evolving

Over the last three years Úna has come to realise that she can live a relatively normal life while having ongoing cancer treatment. She has learnt to appreciate all that she has and tries to live each day to the fullest.

“I live my life with presence and purpose, and view each moment spent with family and friends as a gift. While cancer has certainly shaped the person I am today, I won’t let it define me.”

“I know I am one of the lucky ones and I’m extremely grateful to ongoing research and the cancer care I have received and continue to receive. I continually look at new medical research and advancements from across the world, and it gives me hope for my future.”

Úna has completed the Great Pink Run the last four years. In 2019, she did it in Kilkenny with her family, friends and work colleagues. In 2020 and 2021 she did it virtually. This year she was excited to be back for the real thing.

Last year, the school Úna works in, St Aidan’s National School Kilmanagh and the primary school her son attends, Church Hill National School hosted a Great Pink Day and raised €5,000 between both schools.

Not only did these events raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, but they also created awareness and generated conversations amongst the children around what is generally seen as a scary and taboo topic with children.

Speaking the stark truth Úna said “Unfortunately, with current statistics it’s not a case of ‘if’ another family in our school is affected by cancer; it is a case of ‘when’ another family is affected.”

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s event. It is a very emotional day with a lot of mixed feelings. While there is an overwhelming sense of love and support from family and friends, there is also a heaviness in my heart as I remember our loved ones we have lost to cancer and are no longer with us.”