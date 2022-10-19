Search

19 Oct 2022

Councillor Joe Malone calls for litter wardens in Kilkenny

Litter wardens needed to tackle the ‘litter blight’ in the city and its environs

Kilkenny litter

Cllr Malone has called for litter wardens to tackle the ‘litter blight’ in the city and its environs

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

19 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Councillor Joe Malone has called for dedicated full-time litter wardens in Kilkenny to tackle the ‘litter blight’ in the city and its environs at a recent County Council meeting. The Cllr said that unformed wardens should be recruited to police illegal littering. 


He also called for ‘more awareness’ in schools about the litter issue while praising the voluntary clean up campaigns organised by various groups in Kilkenny. Cllr Malone also identified dog fouling as another ‘major problem’ and criticised the practice of discarding bags of dog poo. To keep Kilkenny beautiful the issue of ‘litter louts’ needed to be addressed and the imposition of fines considered as a deterrent. 

The plague of rural litter in Kilkenny needs to be addressed urgently

Litter and illegal dumping are a jarring sight for anyone who cares about our rural environment


Cllr Malone also said that it was a ‘sad reflection on us as a society’ that people must cleanup after others while also lauding the success of the Clean Up Kilkenny Day recently. His motion was supported by the other councillors in attendance.  

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media