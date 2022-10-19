Councillor Joe Malone calls for litter wardens in Kilkenny

Cllr Malone has called for litter wardens to tackle the ‘litter blight’ in the city and its environs
Councillor Joe Malone has called for dedicated full-time litter wardens in Kilkenny to tackle the ‘litter blight’ in the city and its environs at a recent County Council meeting. The Cllr said that unformed wardens should be recruited to police illegal littering.
He also called for ‘more awareness’ in schools about the litter issue while praising the voluntary clean up campaigns organised by various groups in Kilkenny. Cllr Malone also identified dog fouling as another ‘major problem’ and criticised the practice of discarding bags of dog poo. To keep Kilkenny beautiful the issue of ‘litter louts’ needed to be addressed and the imposition of fines considered as a deterrent.
Cllr Malone also said that it was a ‘sad reflection on us as a society’ that people must cleanup after others while also lauding the success of the Clean Up Kilkenny Day recently. His motion was supported by the other councillors in attendance.
