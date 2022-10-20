Search

20 Oct 2022

SMITHWICK'S EXPERIENCE KILKENNY launches brand new Barrell Yard

and Flavours Room this October

SMITHWICK’S EXPERIENCE KILKENNY launches brand new Barrell Yard

Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny Team member - Megan Kelly. PICTURE Dylan Vaughan

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

20 Oct 2022 2:15 PM

The one-of-a-kind Smithwick's Experience, located in the heart of Kilkenny’s Abbey Quarter, honours Ireland's most popular ale and it’s 300-year history. The experience reopened in July 2022 with exciting new spaces and enhancements throughout.

The new Barrell Yard at the Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny. PICTURE Dylan Vaughan

The Barrel Yard, Smithwick’s Experience’s new outdoor space, is the location of the former brewery yard where historically, large wooden barrels were repaired and stored ready to be filled with Smithwick’s ale for distribution to pubs around Ireland. In years gone by, this space would have been a hive of activity, remembered fondly by many of the old brewery workers and their families who remain in Kilkenny to this day. The Barrel Yard is the ideal space for visitors and tour groups alike to relax before and after their visit and for friends and family to gather and enjoy the Smithwick’s famous red ale in the heart of the medieval city.

The new Flavours Room at the Smithwick's Experience Kilkenny. PICTURE Dylan Vaughan

The Flavours Room, another exciting new addition, explores the ingredients and flavour profile of Smithwick’s. The penultimate stop on the tour, visitors’ sense of sight, smell and touch will be engaged as they learn from the experts how the core ingredients of the iconic red ale evolve from their rawest form into the beer itself.

 Speaking at the launch of the new Barrel Yard and Flavours Room, Catherine Toolan, Managing Director at Diageo Irish Brand Homes said;

"We are excited to officially launch the new Barrel Yard and Flavours Room, two fantastic new additions to the recently reopened Smithwick's Experience. Our new outdoor space, The Barrel Yard, is the ideal place to meet with friends or relax after your Smithwick’s experience. The Flavours Room, the penultimate stop on the tour will give visitors a heightened appreciation for the art ingredients and taste of the famous red ale. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Smithwick’s Experience to enjoy all these new additions and enhancements over the coming months.”

 The Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny is open Thursday to Monday inclusive. Tickets from €16, including the tour and a complimentary ale tasting for over 18s with a valid ID. Non-alcoholic options and soft drinks are also available. Group rates are available on request.

For more information see www.smithwicksexperience.com Drink responsibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie

