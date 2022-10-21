Search

21 Oct 2022

Kilkenny community project receives funding from Begin Together Arts Fund

 

 

Bridge Street Creepie Stools receives funding from Bank of Ireland and Business to Arts scheme

Creepie stools

Examples of traditional Irish 'creepie' stools

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

21 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

Bank of Ireland, in partnership with Business to Arts, has announced the projects that will receive financial support from the Begin Together Arts Fund.  Callan based Bridge Street Creepie Stools in Co. Kilkenny is among the 27 community projects awarded grants. Since 2020, the all-island Begin Together Arts Fund has allocated €1 million in arts funding to support artists and arts projects in communities across the island of Ireland. 

Over €300,000 is being awarded in the third round of funding for projects taking place between October 2022 and December 2023.

 

Creepie Stools are traditional simple stools that every household in Ireland would have had tucked under the table. They had a handhold through the seat for ease of movement so they could be moved and used quickly when an unexpected guest arrived. Bridge Street Creepie Stools aim to  to host a three-day carpentry workshop in Fennellys Courtyard with Woodworker Alan Smith so every residence on Bridge Street can make their own stool and then in a subsequent three day workshop the stools will be painted with Artist Paul Bokslag in the unique colour palette of the town. 

For this round of the Begin Together Arts Fund, in partnership with Business to Arts, the projects supported aim to inspire and uplift their local communities. Arts Fund grant recipients will receive up to €15,000 to support the creation of new works in music, theatre, dance, traditional arts, and the visual arts, and the aim is for the projects to benefit a wide range of audiences. 

Laura Lynch, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Bank of Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to support such a broad range of artists and local arts organisations around the island of Ireland through the Begin Together Arts Fund, in partnership with Business to Arts. 

“The arts and community projects like these each play a role in enhancing lives and connecting people, and so represent an important part of Bank of Ireland’s support for communities across Ireland through our Begin Together initiative”.   

 

Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Business to Arts, said: “Bank of Ireland is demonstrating an authentic engagement with their local communities through the Begin Together Arts Fund, by supporting a diverse range of artistic projects that seek to improve wellbeing. The response of the arts community itself has been overwhelmingly positive, knowing that a national institution has their back during difficult times.”

