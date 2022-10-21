Search

21 Oct 2022

Free bat workshop for kids in Kilkenny venue at Halloween mid term

Workshop is an opportunity learn more about these amazing and misunderstood creatures

Bat workshop

Rose Mary Roche

This Halloween mid term, Kilkenny castle is inviting families to join them for a fun and interactive workshop in The Parade Tower to discover the amazing world of bats. The event is from 5pm to 6:30pm on Wednesday November 2. 


Bats are very misunderstood creatures and through fun and games the event will promote a better understanding of how bats live, what they eat and how they hunt in the dark.

There are nine species of bats established in Ireland. Several of them, like the common and soprano pipistrelles, are widespread and common; others, like the lesser horseshoe bat, are relatively rare and restricted in distribution. All Irish bats are protected under national and EU legislation. Both the animals themselves and their roosts are protected and it is an offence to disturb or interfere with them without a licence.


Did you know that bats are not blind and can in fact see quite well using their eyes? While most bats do have advanced ears that give them a form of vision in the dark known as echolocation, these good ears does not mean that they have bad eyes. Bats use their good hearing to find food in the dark of night, and their good eyes to find food during the light of day. The vision of bats is attuned to low-light conditions which occur during dawn and dusk. While some bats may not have as good colour vision as humans, their overall vision may be better than humans during dawn and dusk.

Weather permitting there will be a short walk to look for bats around the grounds of the castle so suitable outdoor clothing is required along with  a small flashlight. 


The workshop is for children between 6-12 years old and all children participating must be supervised. The workshop will be delivered by Albert Nolan who is a Heritage in Schools Bat and Biodiversity specialist.


This event is free of charge but booking is essential as places are limited. To reserve your place contact: kilkennycastleinfo@opw.ie

