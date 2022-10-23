Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Sunday, October 23)

Rain will continue to affect some Kilkenny areas on Sunday morning with drier weather elsewhere.
In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind.
Sunday night will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light or moderate variable winds.
