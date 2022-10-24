Bath stolen in burglary in rural Kilkenny

An investigation is underway into a burglary in South Kilkenny where a number of large items, including a cast iron bath tub and a washing machine were stolen from a house.
Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating the break in at a house in Newhouse. The house was broken into between Wednesday, September 28 and Saturday, October 22.
A number of items were taken from the house including a washing machine, a cast iron bath tub and an assortment of gardening tools.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them in Thomastown Garda Station.
