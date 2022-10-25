Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan for Kilkenny City

Kilkenny City has started the process of developing its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan using a participatory approach. Connect the Dots are working on behalf of Kilkenny County Council to carry out a programme of engaging participatory events, collaborating with key stakeholders and citizens to develop the Kilkenny Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP).

The SUMP is a strategic plan designed to satisfy the mobility needs of people and businesses in the City and its surroundings for a better quality of life. It builds on existing planning practices and takes consideration of integration and participation. The core goal of the plan is to improve accessibility and quality of life by achieving a shift towards sustainable mobility. This plan will see the implementation of a vision, objectives and specific measures. With these improvements the City will be more user friendly, while also making a more renewable future for Kilkenny’s local environment. The plan process will take place over 12 months, due to be completed by Quarter 4 2023.

The SUMP process particularly emphasises the involvement and cooperation across different levels of government, with citizens, stakeholders, and private stakeholders allowing locals to be the main force driving the vision of the City. The SUMP will be designed by an interdisciplinary team of key stakeholders representing transportation, planning and the environment, as well as local businesses, resident representatives, disability organisations and cultural organisations, among others. This key stakeholder group met on September 30 to begin the plan process and brainstorm the vision for urban mobility for the City. The group discussed the potential of Kilkenny City and the role that transportation plays in the city’s future.

An Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick welcomes the opportunity for broad engagement with the community through the SUMP process. He said: “we want to hear the public’s perspective and gather ideas from those who live and work in the City. We want people to have choices about how they travel around the City. Kilkenny is a vibrant City and we want to ensure that it continues to develop and thrive in a sustainable manner”.



The first of many events, to inform the public and foster discussion around the plan vision and objectives, will take place on Tuesday November 22, between 4 pm -8pm. This interactive exhibition style event in the Medieval Mile Museum will provide the public with opportunities to have their say on the future of their City.



Additional effort is being made to ensure all age groups, backgrounds and abilities are involved in the process. If there are any access or translation issues the Council has asked to be informed about them so that arrangements can be made to ensure everyone has an opportunity to engage. .



Register for the event here:



https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/kilkenny-sustainable-urban-mobility-plan-public-consultation-tickets-421244562827