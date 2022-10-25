’Booters ready to pitch in for the future

City club Freebooters broke news on their big plans for 2023 by announcing the start date for work on their new all-weather pitch.

The Kilkenny & District League club’s home, the Fair Green, will be transformed from a grass pitch to a full-size Astroturf surface over the coming months.

The project, which will be carried out in conjunction with Kerry company PST Sport - who were behind the new all-weather pitch at Highview Athletic’s Harristown grounds - will swing into operation from Monday, November 7. The change, which comes after 72 years of a grass surface at the Fair Green, will cost in the region of €600,000.

The Blues have called the Fair Green their home for many years and recently signed a new long-term lease with the Local Authority. The new development will ensure a bright future for many future generations of ’Booters players.

“The club has worked immensely hard in the past few years to get this project to this stage,” Freebooters said in a statement. “The project will cater for all our schoolboys, schoolgirls and junior section for many years to come. It will offer the area a top class playing facility for all in the locality, benefitting hundreds of children, adults and local schools. The entire club is excited about the future.”

Freebooters are hoping to kick-off at their new-look ground by March.