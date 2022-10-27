Man who drive 176kph on Kilkenny motorway is banned from driving

File pic.
Driving at a speed of 176kph on the M9 motorway resulted in a driving ban, imposed at Kilkenny District Court.
Baron Rostas, 19 Maplewood, Templers Hall, Waterford, was charged with speeding and other motoring offences.
Garda Mark Hobson Shaw gave evidence that on March 26 last, on the M9 at Jordanstown, he observed Mr Rostas speeding.
On stopping the motorist the garda demanded he produce his licence and insurance within ten days. Mr Rostas failed to do so.
There were 15 previous convictions recorded against the defendant.
Judge Geraldine Carthy, observing the record, said it seemed to her the defendant had been driving around without a licence for a number of years.
For not having a driving licence Mr Rostas was fined €300. He was also convicted of speeding and was fined and disqualified from driving.
