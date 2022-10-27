Search

27 Oct 2022

Man who drive 176kph on Kilkenny motorway is banned from driving

Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic.

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

27 Oct 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Driving at a speed of 176kph on the M9 motorway resulted in a driving ban, imposed at Kilkenny District Court.


Baron Rostas, 19 Maplewood, Templers Hall, Waterford, was charged with speeding and other motoring offences.
Garda Mark Hobson Shaw gave evidence that on March 26 last, on the M9 at Jordanstown, he observed Mr Rostas speeding.
On stopping the motorist the garda demanded he produce his licence and insurance within ten days. Mr Rostas failed to do so.
There were 15 previous convictions recorded against the defendant.


Judge Geraldine Carthy, observing the record, said it seemed to her the defendant had been driving around without a licence for a number of years.
For not having a driving licence Mr Rostas was fined €300. He was also convicted of speeding and was fined and disqualified from driving.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media