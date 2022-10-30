James (Jim) Gill, Graignamanagh, was one of the last great boatmen

Jim Gill died on the 24 September 2022, aged 91 years of age, at his home at 59 Fairview, Graignamanagh.

He was one of the last of a large community of boatmen, from the twin-towns of Graignamanagh and Tinnahinch, who worked on the Irish waterways and particularly the Barrow for several generations.



Jim was one of the 40 or so boatmen, from Graignamanagh, who were made redundant in 1960, when the canal transport business under Coras Iompair Eireann (C.I.E.) finally closed down. Having started on his father’s boat – 67M – at the age of 14, after finished national school, Jim spent the next 15 years on the boats, first under the Grand Canal Company (GCC) and after 1950 under CIE.



Tragedy visited Jim in 1948, when his father was drowned at Ticneven Bridge on the Grand Canal. After that devastating accident, Jim, a mere teenager continued on the boats, but his brother, Tom, who was also on the 67M, went to work in England.



After the closure in 1960 Jim worked for a short period away from the river, but then returned to work with the Office of Public Works, who had been tasked with the maintenance of the Irish waterways, and he continued working on the rivers and canal until he finally retired in 1997.



Jim had amassed a phenomenal knowledge of the canal boating system and could recall names, places, incidences, and a meticulous grasp of the workings of the barge or boat, as it was generally called, and its unique Bolinder engine. With little prompting, Jim could hold court on his boating adventures, the people he worked with, the lock keepers, relations with the canal agents, the many hostelries on the canal; all in minute detail.



When Dick Warner travelled the canal and rivers in the TV series Waterways in the early 1990s it was Jim Gill that was called on to pilot the old restored M45 for the documentaries.

Jim was often called on by new, inexperienced, boat purchasers to deliver old canal boats to various locations on the waterways for their new owners and was many times interviewed by boating enthusiasts on his long experience on the Irish waterways.



Nothing gave Jim more pleasure than pouring forth on his beloved boating career and a visit to Jim always ended up on the river. Up to the end Jim’s fascinating recall would captivate and amaze his visitors.



The Gill family had a long association with the canal boats. Jim’s father, Patrick, who was born in Killina, Kildare, came to live in the ‘Hotel’ area of Tinnahinch as a boatman, Jim’s grandfather, Thomas, had his own horse boats on the Grand Canal delivering a variety of goods and the tradition went back the generations. It was from his uncle Jack, who worked with Thomas, that Jim inherited his love of the waterways and his story-telling ability.



Jack had a long association with the canal, could entertain with stories of his extraordinary life, including his exploits on the canal and add a song or two; a talent he also passed on to his nephew, Jim, who would often entertain with a song.



MARRIED

Jim married Anne McDonald, a boatman’s daughter, and they first set up house in the Docks area before getting a new house in Fairview in the late 1950s. Jim and Anne reared a family including Patrick, who extended the family tradition, working as a Canal Ranger for Waterways Ireland on the Barrow; daughters Marian, Anna, Gina and Bridget, who died as a young woman.

The demise of Jim Gill, as the last long-serving boatmen from the town, brings to an end a very long tradition of the town’s relationship with the Irish waterways transport system.

This tradition dates back to medieval times, and in Jim the chronicle of that way of life was well preserved.