Front door forced in and cash stolen in Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí in Castlecomer received a report of a break in at a house in the Skehana area over the weekend.
The break in occurred between 8.30am on Friday and 4pm on Sunday.
The front door was forced open and a quantity of cash taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between Friday and Sunday to contact Castlecomer Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.