New Mary’s Meals Support Group for Kilkenny

In July of this year, Loraine Whelan, Callan, had a life-changing experience when she travelled to Kenya with the Waterford and Lismore Diocese. As part of the trip, the 'Kenya Five', Bishop Alphonsus Cullinane, Declan Browne, Loraine Whelan, Angelina Howard and Patricia Friel, the leader of Mary’s Meals in Ireland, visited schools where Mary’s Meals operate school feeding programmes.

Lorraine explains, “We visited the poorest of the poor areas in Kenya and witnessed deprivation beyond our imaginations, where mothers must choose which child will eat tonight. We saw the slums that are overcrowded and have no water or toilet facilities. We saw children walking miles and miles for water in 36 degree desert heat.”

Experiencing life in Kenya has inspired Loraine to start a new Mary’s Meals Support Group in Kilkenny. Mary’s Meals is a global movement that sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest communities, where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education. Mary’s Meals currently feed 2,279,941 children every school day. The daily meal

served enables children to come to the classroom rather than having to work, beg or scavenge for their food.



It costs just €18.30 to feed a child in a place of education for an entire school year and Mary’s Meals guarantee that at least 93% of all donations goes directly towards its charitable activities. This is only made possible because of the army of volunteers who support Mary’s Meals; both the local people who get up at the crack of dawn to collect firewood and water to cook the food for the children, but also those here in Ireland who do so much to raise awareness and the essential funds needed to feed the next child waiting.

Loraine goes on to share her motivation for starting a support group at home in Kilkenny, “Despite the hardships observed, I witnessed joy beyond belief; singing and dancing; and a welcome that would fade our 'céad míle fáilte' into the background. I witnessed true love and gratitude. The children I met are so happy to be in school. And they are in school because Mary’s Meals feeds them a good meal there every school day. Because they are in school, they now dream of being doctors, lawyers, journalists, engineers. They have dreams!”

Kilkenny Mary’s Meals are asking people to hold their own Come Dine With Me night in December at home. It is suggested that participants charge their guests €15 a head to fundraise for the charity. If you would like to host an event, to learn more about the work of Mary’s Meals or if you would like to become involved in the Kilkenny Support Group, check out Kilkenny Mary’s Meals on Facebook or contact Angela Moore, Supporter Engagement Officer at 089-4339592.