Kilkenny's Butler Gallery hosts inaugural Craft Fair this weekend

One of Kilkenny city’s most historic landmarks has been transformed ahead of this weekend as a major showcase of craft from designers and makers across the South East gets underway.

Locals and visitors to the Medieval City will have a unique opportunity this weekend to visit Butler Gallery’s first ever Craft Fair and support local designers, makers and jobs in the region by investing in bespoke, hand-made pieces.

The inaugural Craft Fair opens this Friday, November 4, from 10am to 7pm and continues on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Work from a host of designers and makers from across the south east will be for sale. The inaugural Craft Fair includes an unrivalled selection of ceramics, jewellery and glass as well as textiles, wood, metals and precious metals as well as paper and mixed media.

Rebecca Reynolds, Development Director, Butler Gallery, said: “Shoppers will recognise any of the makers exhibiting and discover lots of makers that might be new to them. It’s a great opportunity to support local South East businesses and pick up some unique and quality Irish made gifts ahead of the rush this Christmas.”

For further details and updates on the inaugural Fair, visit butlergallery.ie