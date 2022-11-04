Are you ready to to explore your creativity this Christmas?

Rothe House is hosting a Christmas Wreath Making Workshop on December 3, 2022
There’s nothing quite like the eye-catching sight of a seasonal wreath, the scent of freshly clipped greens or a beautiful floral arrangement enhancing your festive Christmas table.
If you’ve ever wondered how to make your own unique piece, then look no further as Rothe House is hosting a Christmas Wreath Making Workshop on December 3, 2022.
It only takes a little creativity to create a masterpiece - once you have tried it, wreath-making can become a beloved seasonal tradition.
Under the expert guidance of Rothe House’s team, you can learn to create your own one-of-a-kind wreath and table centrepiece for Christmas with a straightforward, step-by step workshop. Fee: €60 per person.
Workshop includes
All materials including wreath base (participants can bring additional materials, flowers, etc if they wish)
Tea/coffee and festive treats
Guidance and advice in a fun and relaxed setting
A few hours of mindful crafting, away from the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations
Participants are required to bring their own scissors, secateurs and any particular materials/flowers they would like to include in their creations.
More information at /www.eventbrite.ie/e/festive-wreath-making-workshop-tickets-458687335167?fbclid=IwAR06AIn6XtrfwXVGPlY7vaYjPv9wG3Jx4MYYi_j8rPo-CAkJVtgmo4wTyhU
