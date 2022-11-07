Chance of 'embedded thunderstorms' in Kilkenny today

A cloudy day today (Monday) in Kilkenny with widespread outbreaks of rain, according to Met Eireann.
The rain will turn heavier later in the afternoon and in the evening with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds.
The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by blustery showers feeding in from the west.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
