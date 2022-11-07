Garda appeal following spate of thefts from cars in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a series of thefts of catalytic converters from cars in recent days.
A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in Cannafahy, Callan between 10pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday. The Toyota Prius was parked on roadside when the incident occurred. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Callan Garda Station.
A second catalytic converter was taken from a car while parked in the driveway of a house in Ballintee, Dunnamaggin. The incident occurred between 6.30pm on Friday and 10.30am on Saturday.
Another catalytic converter was taken from a car in Assumption Place, Kilkenny. The part was taken from the Toyota Prius between 8pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday. Another incident occurred in Altamount Park, Dublin Road between Friday night and Saturday morning. The catalytic converter was taken from a Toyota Prius between 9pm and 11am on Saturday.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in these areas to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.
