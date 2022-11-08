ALERT: Expect delays on busy Kilkenny road this morning

File Photo
Kilkenny County Council have advised commuters to 'expect delays' this morning (Tuesday) on a busy commuter road in South Kilkenny.
A 'Stop/Go' system will be in operation today on the N24 Carrick Road in Mooncoin.
The system will be operating from 8am to 6pm to facilitate emergency road repairs.
Foodpreneurs team at Kilkenny Castle. From left to right are Eddie Neill – O Neill Food Solutions, Chef Brian McDermott, Marian Flannery – Savour Kilkenny, Catherine Hennessy, Colm Foley, John Mulca
The notice was originally issued as a precaution to protect public health following an issue of increased turbidity in the raw water source as a result of heavy rainfall.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.