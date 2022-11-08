Search

08 Nov 2022

Lights Out in Kilkenny theatre

Four Rivers Theatre Company presents Lights Out at The Watergate Theatre on Wednesday November 9

Lights Out play

Four Rivers Theatre Company presents Lights Out by Hannah McNiven at The Watergate Theatre on Wednesday November 9

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

08 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Four Rivers Theatre Company presents Lights Out by Hannah McNiven at The Watergate Theatre on Wednesday November 9.


The play poses the question: “What happens when the thing you love most is also the thing that destroys you?”


Dawn is a boxer. It is the only profession she has ever known. Escaping poverty, she fights to reach the pinnacle of her sport. Her ascent appears to be unstoppable until, on a night out, a hand on her shoulder dredges up memories of betrayal and violation. And she loses control.


Boxing saves her life. Yet with one punch life, as she knows it, is over. Enter Sorensen, a psychologist with unorthodox methods who is prepared to explore even the most hopeless of cases. And present Dawn with the most challenging opponent of her life so far.

Anthony Brophy is playing the role of Sorensen. Anthony’s recent theatre includes Last Orders at the Dockside and Anna Karenina at the Abbey Theatre, Blackbird – directed by Ben Barnes – at the Theatre Royal and Defender of the Faith with Decadent Theatre Company. Recent film and television includes Lady Chatterley’s Lover and The Crown, the Sundance award winning Snipers Daughter and Penance. As a writer, his play Chicane was shortlisted for the Stewart Parker Award and The Royal Exchange’s new writing competition. His first two novels, Summer of Stan and The Vasectomy Kid were shortlisted for the IWC’s Novel Fair. His short fiction has been published in Rose and Books Ireland magazine.


 Sadhbh Malin, who is Dawn, is an actor and writer from Dublin. She is a 2020 graduate from The Lir Academy BA in Acting. At The Lir, her theatre credits included: Tamsin in Wishlist directed by Gerry McCabe, Anna in Anatomy of a Suicide directed by Tom Creed, Lancelot in Merchant of Venice directed by Lynne Parker and Catherine Rooney and in Seablind directed by Louise Lowe. Since graduating, Sadhbh’s credits include various roles in Corn Exchange’s Dubliners directed by Annie Ryan and Maud/Dolly cover in the Gate Theatre’s Steward of Christendom directed by Louise Lowe. Television and film credits include: Conversations with Friends, Thicker Than Water, Quicksand and Love Rosie. As a writer Sadhbh is in development for her debut play FUSS, funded by the Arts Council and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Arts Council.

Directed by Ben Barnes and designed by John Comiskey.

 

Hannah McNiven Writer 

“I work day to day training young horses and teaching in primary schools.I act with a number of local theatre groups and I continue to write whenever I have the time, switching between various forms, depending on the form I believe best serves the story I am telling. However, no matter the medium, I think strong characters and compelling stories are an excellent place to start when building an original story. In essence, I want the opportunity to tell the many stories I have in my head waiting to be exposed to the light.”


Suitable for age 16+ due to sensitive material 


More at: https://watergatetheatre.ie/watergate_events/lights-out/

Local News

