Decade of Centenaries Lecture series in Kilkenny Library

If you are interested in local history and looking for a constructive way to fill the long dark winter days then a new development from Kilkenny Library could be for you.

Based on the excellent Decade of Centenaries initiative, Kilkenny Library will host a series of five lectures starting on November 9 in Graignamanagh Library and ending on December 2 in Loughboy Library.



The library said: “As part of Kilkenny County Council Library ongoing programme of commemorating the Decade of Centenaries initiative, we are pleased to announce the following Autumn series of free lectures.”



Winning the War on Infection - Dr. Ida Milne

Dr Ida Milne is a historian specialising in the 1918-19 influenza pandemic in Ireland. Her book, Stacking the Coffins, Influenza War and Peace in Ireland 1918-19 was published in 2018 and has come to be viewed as a handbook for understanding the different societal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loughboy Library, November 9, 11.00am

Tom Treacy, Kilkenny's forgotten commander - Larry Scallan

The talk by historian Larry Scallan will detail Tom Treacy’s early life and explain his importance to the struggle for Irish independence from 1914 to 1922. Larry will discuss the founding of the Volunteers in Kilkenny, Easter 1916, and the development of the Irish Volunteers within Kilkenny to Brigade level under the leadership of Tom. A re-assessment of the Hugginstown attack which occurred in March 1920 will also feature.

Graignamanagh Library, November 9, 11am

The Kilkenny Gaol Break - 1922 - Fergal Donoghue

Fergal Donoghue, author of the Historical Brochure on the Kilkenny Gaol escape in 1921 will talk about the now vanished Gaol and the escape in 1922

Loughboy Library, November 30, 11.00 am

The burning of Woodstock House 1922 - Eoin Swithin Walsh

Author and historian Eoin Swithin Walsh in this talk details the history of Woodstock House, Inistioge, County Kilkenny and its dramatic destruction in 1922.

Graignamanagh Library, November 29, 6.45 pm



Kilkenny Men interned in Ballykinlar Camp, County Down - Orla Murphy

Orla Murphy will share her research on the Kilkenny Men interned in Ballykinlar camp, County Down during the War of Independence that formed the basis of her commemorative brochure on the same theme.

Loughboy Library, December 2, 6.45 pm

The full programme of lectures can be viewed at https://www.kilkennylibrary.ie/.../autumn-lecture-series... All are welcome.



This initiative is part of the Kilkenny County Council Decade of Centenaries Programme 2022 and is supported by the Commemorations Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media.