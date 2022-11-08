Heart Strings campaign targets Kilkenny knitters

Organised by Knit Happens Kilkenny, Heart Strings is a campaign to collect handmade knitted hats for Crumlin Children's Hospital, The National Maternity Hospital (Holles Street) and Rotunda Maternity Hospital. These hospitals strive to make their little patients as comfortable as possible but sometimes they need our help.



“The kindness of strangers is amazing [and] there are so many ways that people can give back and help us. Every so often, we receive something (like handmade knitted hats!) and it really makes us smile."



Patients at Crumlin Children's Hospital, for example, range from babies all the way up to sixteen year olds. Many of these patients experience hair loss due to chemotherapy treatment. Newborn babies at The National Maternity Hospital and Rotunda Hospital require comfortable and warm little hats too.



Interested knitters can drop their finished hats into Bollards Bar, Mondays to Sundays during opening hours. Or they can join the group on Wednesday evenings from 6pm-8.30pm to knit in a companionable group setting.

Remember, hats are not just for Christmas so the group likes to make all hats created season neutral.

The following guidelines have been confirmed by the hospitals. They must be strictly adhered to and each item must tick all the boxes, otherwise they will not be usable.



Criteria

Newborn hats (weight range 2kg to 4kg): Must be made from DK (double knit) baby yarn that is 100% acrylic. They must also be reasonably tightly knit so as to protect tiny fingers from getting caught. Avoid embellishments eg. flowers, buttons etc as these can be dangerous if they come off.



The hospitals do not take in hats for premature babies. These babies are placed in incubators to keep them warm, so wearing hats runs the risk of overheating.



Toddlers and kids hats and headbands: Use Stylecraft (or similar) DK, Aran or Chunky 100% acrylic yarn. Easy to wash, lovely and soft, comes in loads of different colours. Embellishments are permissible, but must be securely attached. Size variation is important to consider, for the age range you are knitting for.



Teens hats and headbands: Here's where a little more creative freedom with yarns, embellishments and styles is possible. In addition to the above yarn recommendations, you can also use mohair or alpaca/acrylic blends. These wools are super soft and cause minimal skin irritation. They can also be machine washable but don't forget to check the yarn labels in advance. Label hats with the yarn composition when dropping off.



All hats must be seamless for sensitivity and comfort. For this reason crochet, or using circular knitting needles to knit on the round is recommended. If knitting on the flat, use a mattress stitch to join up. Please use Fairy Non Bio (or similar) when washing and do not use fabric conditioner. Where possible please include yarn labels with your items.



You can check out the group’s tutorials page for some recommended knitting and crochet patterns. There's no excuse not to get knitting for this deserving cause.



Materials and equipment

Recommended shops:

Kilkenny

The Crafty Bride (Celebrate It), James's Street, Kilkenny

Uniform World, Newpark Shopping Centre, Kilkenny

Guiney's, Upper John Street, Kilkenny

Home Focus, Loughboy Retail Park, Kilkenny

Euro Value, High Street Kilkenny

Mr. Price, Kells Road, Kilkenny



Carlow

Carlow Fabric and Crafts, Hadden's Carpark, 42 Bridewell Lane, Carlow

Shaws, Hadden's Carpark, 42 Bridewell Lane, Carlow

ToGo, Barrow Valley Retail Park, Sleaty Rd, Graigue, Carlow

Mr. Price, Barrow Valley Retail Park, Sleaty Rd, Graigue, Carlow