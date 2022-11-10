Dublin’s Soda Blonde set to perform live in Kilkenny

Dublin band Soda Blonde have released the final offering from their debut album Small Talk.

The new track ‘Try’ comes just in time for their much anticipated Irish tour and their biggest headline to date in Dublin’s Vicar Street.

The debut album from Soda Blonde may be called Small Talk, but if there’s one thing the Dubliners do not do, it’s mince words. The entirely self-produced album sees the group reflecting on their twenty-something experiences with refreshingly honest transparency.

“To put it simply, Small Talk is about life in our 20’s,” says Faye O’Rourke, Soda Blonde’s enigmatic front woman.

“Every part of us is in here, both subliminally and literally. Lyrically, this record is like a collection of my flaws and insecurities. They’re lingering awkwardly by the bar at a crowded social gathering, waiting to integrate with the wider world”.

All four band members (O’Rourke, guitarist Adam O’Regan, drummer Dylan Lynch and bassist Donagh Seaver-O’Leary) are seasoned musicians, despite their youth. They have been playing together since their early teens, with their previous band – the internationally-renowned Little Green Cars, whose seminal debut album skyrocketed to number one on the Irish album charts.

O’Rourke is the first to admit that when Little Green Cars called it a day, she felt lost. But a career shift for the four musicians wasn’t in the cards – and Small Talk is self-evident proof, different than anything the group have released before, but carrying on its back all the things they’ve learned.

Released in July 2021, Small Talk received widespread critical acclaim and has been described as ‘artful, accessible & cinematic … a record so articulate and expressive that its title has to be a wry in joke’. The album went on to be nominated for the lauded RTE Choice Music Prize - for both ‘Album Of The Year’ & ‘Song Of The Year’.

The band are currently in the studio working on their highly anticipated second album.

Soda Blonde will play at Set Theatre in Kilkenny on December 2.

For more and to book tickets see www.sodablonde.com