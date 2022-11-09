Search

09 Nov 2022

Kilkenny's Psychologist Lorraine Madden wins the prestigious Professional Psychologist’s Award 2022

Awarded today by the Psychological Society of Ireland

Kilkenny's Psychologist Lorraine Madden wins the prestigious Professional Psychologist’s Award 2022

Dr Vincent McDarby, President of the Psychological Society of Ireland presenting the overall award to Lorraine O.B. Madden, Chartered Educational Psychologist and Clinical Director of EPT Clinic

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

09 Nov 2022 9:33 PM

Lorraine O.B. Madden, Chartered Educational Psychologist and Clinical Director of EPT Clinic, Kilkenny was today's recipient of the Professional Psychologist’s Award 2022, from the Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI).

Lorraine received the award for outstanding psychology practice in her role providing psychology services to children, teenagers and their families.

Her private practice – EPT Clinic, based in Smithlands Centre, Loughboy, Kilkenny supports those with disability and mental health needs from 0-18 years. Families travel from all around Ireland, and also access the service online.

Lorraine was also acknowledged for her contributions towards research, psychology lecturing, media contributions and publication. In particular, she was praised for her role, alongside colleagues, writing and launching the PSI’s “Professional Practice Guidelines for the Assessment, Formulation, and Diagnosis of Autism in Children and Adolescents, 2nd Edition” (2022).

For more on work carried out by Lorraine and the team, go to www.eptclinic.ie

