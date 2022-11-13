Emergence - an exhibition at the Watergate in Kilkenny

Emergence an exhibition by Pilar Cereto and Krisztina Rozanich opens at the Watergate Theatre on December 7.

Emergence is a new exhibition by two Kilkenny artists, Pilar Cereto and Krisztina Rozanich and runs until mid January.

This exhibition follows on from Pilar Cereto’s strong debut while it marks a return to the art world for Krisztina Rozanich.

While at first glance these two artists’ works are distinctly different, Pilar’s work engaging in portraits of women who have been overlooked and overshadowed in history, Krisztina’s work conveying an expressionist view on the landscape, their common ground can be found in the celebration of the essence of femininity.

Both of these women work with mix-media, employ bold colour , layering, strong composition, mark making and abstraction.

Pilar Cereto was born in Malaga, Spain in 1980. Pilar’s first trip to Ireland was in 2000 which began a long lasting relationship with the country.

Having graduated in Dublin in accounting, Pilar went on to work in finance for hedge funds, consulting firms and account management.

Her work finally brought her back to Ireland in 2018 and in 2020 she left her finance career to dedicate herself to art.

Krisztina Rozanich was born in Caracas, Venezuela in 1970 to Hungarian parents. She graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Fine Arts Painting. In 2001, Krisztina moved to Dublin where she pursued her work as a full time artist.

She had exhibited widely in Ireland before moving to Budapest in 2005, where she continued to exhibit. She has exhibited in Ireland, Hungary, USA, China , Greece, Japan and Russia.

In 2010, Krisztina took a hiatus from the art world to immerse herself in sheep farming. 2022 marked her return to full time painting.

Her current work draws its inspiration from the shapes and forms created by modern agriculture.

Dichtotomy

She says of this new work:

‘‘Living in a very fertile area of county Kilkenny, I am surrounded by mainly lowland farming practices. I am fascinated by the marks modern farming techniques make upon the landscape.

“Agriculture tends to be a very male dominated activity, yet I see it from a woman’s point of view. I see the earth sustaining us, nurturing us, providing for us. There is a dichotomy between the male dominated area of farming and in essence, the female characteristics of nurturing and bearing fruit that I attribute to the earth. My work comes from a highly intuitive process, a process I see as very feminine.’’

An opening reception will take place on December 9, from 5 to 7pm.

The exhibition runs until January 15. The exhibition opening times are Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday from 3pm to 6pm. The exhibition is closed on Sundays.

For more information see watergatetheatre.com