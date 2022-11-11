Search

11 Nov 2022

A decade of legal upskilling: Kilkenny solicitors gather for annual Law Society conference

KILKENNY

Anne Tuite, Katherine Kane, Laurie Grace, Brian Reidy, Attracta O’Regan, John Harte, Colette Reid, Olivia McCann, Tracey Donnery,Emma Snedker, Martin Crotty,Sonya Lanigan,Bernadette Cahill,John Elliot

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

11 Nov 2022 8:59 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Almost 100 solicitors from across the South-East attended the tenth annual General Practice Update Kilkenny 2022, a major legal conference which took place at Hotel Kilkenny, Kilkenny on Wednesday.

Organised by Law Society Skillnet in association with Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford Bar Associations and Waterford Law Society, this year’s General Practice Update Kilkenny 2022 is the seventh in this year’s series of specialised training events designed to support local solicitors in communities throughout Ireland to upskill on topics related to legal practice.

Solicitor Sonya Lanigan of John Lanigan and Nolan Solicitors is President of the Kilkenny Bar Association and attended the annual event.

“We are delighted to celebrate the 10th annual General Practice Update Kilkenny at Hotel Kilkenny this month," she said.

“This conference, and what it represents, has been a staple in local solicitors’ calendars each year for the last decade. During this time, it has strengthened the sense of community we have among the legal community here in the south east. It has encouraged collegiality and offered a network of support for local solicitors across Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford and Waterford.”

“As we celebrate the tenth year we should also acknowledge the commitment local solicitors have to their clients. We are continuously striving to provide the best possible legal services for our clients and communities. We are grateful to our local Bar Associations and Law Society Skillnet to help facilitate this.”

“This year, expert speakers in litigation and regulation addressed the conference highlighting key issues for local solicitors and their clients.”

Making a will
The General Practice Update Kilkenny 2022 also discussed important updates relating to making a will.

“Solicitors are at the heart of local communities and deal with clients of varying needs of life and business every day,” explained Ms Lanigan. 

“We understand the importance of making a will and ensuring it is kept up-to-date, and we encourage every adult to have their will made. Ensuring your will is up-to-date can give you and your loved ones peace of mind and can help avoid heartbreak down the line.”

Talk 
“Thanks to the General Practice Update Kilkenny 2022 solicitors from across the south east are up-to-date on essential areas of law and ready to meet the evolving needs of their clients. Remember, a solicitor’s main priority is their client; we are here to support you at all stages of life.”

“If you need legal advice, whether on making a will, buying a home, employment or family matters, talk to your local solicitor,” said Ms Lanigan. 

Local News

