Expect high winds later today in Kilkenny

It'll be windy later today
Rain will clear early on Monday here in Kilkenny, leaving dry and bright spells for most of the day.
Later in the evening, however, heavy outbreaks of rain will start pushing in to the southwest.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate south to southeast winds.
Winds may strengthen later in the afternoon.
Rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, turning heavy at times.
Potentially becoming very windy in parts as southeasterly winds increase fresh to strong and gusty.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
