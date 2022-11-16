Kilkenny Castle wins Tourist Attraction of the Year at Irish Hospitality Awards

Kilkenny Castle was named Tourist Attraction of the Year at the Irish Hospitality Awards on Monday night.

The OPW who manage the Castle and Parklands said on Instagram: “ Well done to all the winners and finalists last night at The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022! We are especially delighted to announce that our very own Kilkenny Castle won Tourist Attraction of the Year!

“Our colleagues have shown us all that a passion for where you work can lead to great things. This is highlighted by many of our sites making the finalist list; therefore, congratulations to Rock of Cashel , The Phoenix Park , Altamont Gardens , National Botanic Gardens of Ireland and Brú na Bóinne - Newgrange and Knowth for their achievement.”

Kilkenny Castle themselves said: "We are thrilled to have been awarded Tourist Attraction of the Year at the Irish Hospitality Awards on Monday Night. This award is a tribute to the tirelessly hard work of our amazing Castle and Park team over the years and their outstanding level of customer care and love of heritage."

The Irish Hospitality Awards are organised and hosted by Creative Oceanic but are voted for by the Irish public. They celebrate hospitality excellence and recognise the success of Irish professionals and establishments that continue to deliver outstanding skill and customer service.

The awards acknowledge everyone who works hard to enhance the country’s reputation, from restaurants to bars and clubs that keep Ireland alive. They also celebrate the creative mindset and innovative thinking of people within the industry who deliver service and unforgettable experiences with a strong Irish heritage.

A spokesperson for The Irish Hospitality Awards 2022 said: “It was lovely to partake in this celebration and the hard work of Irish hospitality should not go unnoticed. The winners enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally and we would like to congratulate all winners for their achievements, it was very well deserved."

The full list of winners:

Family Venue of the Year: Aillwee Burren Experience (Ballyvaughan)

Best Day Out: Tayto Park (Ashbourne)

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Kia Ora Mini Farm (Gorey)

Tourist Attraction of the Year: Kilkenny Castle (Kilkenny)

Sports Venue of the Year: Croke Park (Dublin)

Shopping Complex of the Year: Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre (Dublin)

Live Entertainment Venue of the Year: Mike the Pies (Listowel)

Best Irish Festival: TradFest Temple Bar (Dublin)

Children’s Play Centre of the Year: The Ark Play Centre at Puddenhill (Garristown)

Best Cinema Experience: Retro Drive-in Movies (Dublin)

Best Entertaining Team: 7 Entertainment (Dunbrin)

Best Nightclub: The Grand Social (Dublin)

Best Sports Bar: Woolshed Bar & Grill (Dublin)

Best Bar: Peadar’s Bar (Moate)

Boutique Hotel of the Year: Annebrook House Hotel (Mullingar)

City Hotel of the Year: Dublin Skylon Hotel (Dublin)

Resort Hotel of the Year: Parknasilla Resort and Spa (Kerry)

Romantic Hotel of the Year: Luttrellstown Castle Resort (Dublin)

Hotel of the Year: Waterfront Hotel (Dungloe)

Hotel Team of the Year: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Hotel General Manager: Clanard Court Hotel (Athy)

Best Caravan Site: Willowbrook Glamping and Hideaways (Ballaghaderreen)

Bed and Breakfast of the Year: The Gateway Lodge (Donegal Town)

Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year: The Rusty Mackerel (Carrick)

Best Family Dining Restaurant: Jumbo’s Family Restaurant (Listowel)

Restaurant of the Year: Chandpur Indian Restaurant (Donegal Town)

Best Restaurant Team: Etto (Dublin)

Caterer of the Year: Uisneach Catering (Mullingar)

Best Dining Experience: West Restaurant (Barna)

Best Golfing Club: Powerscourt Golf Club (Enniskerry)

Best Holiday Park: Travers Holiday Park (Bundoran)