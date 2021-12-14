Your life in stars – w/c December 13

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

As Mars marches into Sagittarius, it encourages you to connect with others who are on your wavelength, and to find support and solidarity in a group. With the holiday season here, you may take charge of events and be keen to make new connections. A past issue can be ripe for closure, as Venus turns backwards in a secluded zone. Dealing with this now could be a positive.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You may be more driven than usual as Mars stirs up your sector of goals and career over the coming six weeks. Have something big in the pipeline? You’ll enjoy working to make it a success. While Mercury’s move into Capricorn can add sparkle to social occasions, Venus’s rewind phase from this week could find you ready to distance yourself from someone, Pisces.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

The call of the wild gets stronger and you’ll lap up new adventures, Aries. You’ll also be keen to set goals that get you excited about 2022. It’s a mixture of embracing the unknown and taking pride in carrying out your responsibilities. As Venus rewinds from the weekend, you may become more wary of business ventures or job offers that demand much but give little in return.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

New brooms sweep clean, and as Mars powers into your sector of change, you’ll sense that it’s time to tackle those issues that need closure. You’ll also want to get to grips with your accounts and business affairs, especially if they’ve been neglected. As Venus rewinds from this weekend, doubts about something or someone could cause you to press pause on a project or agreement.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

As Mars enters your sector of relating, be ready for love adventures, but also for promising collaborations and exciting social events. Need to get your money working harder? As Mercury glides into Capricorn, you could drive some steely bargains. The Full Moon in your sign over the weekend encourages you to follow your heart. Logic might go out of the window, though.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

Not only will you have some fabulous ideas, you’ll be eager to get moving on them too. You’ll feel as though you’re at the start of a new adventure as you take on a job or project. Energy levels can soar, enabling you to get more done. With Venus rewinding in your relationship zone from this week, feelings may be intense, but bide your time before making a clear-cut decision.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Ready for action? As Mars powers into Sagittarius, you may find yourself in a sporty mood and keen to enjoy the big outdoors. The desire to seek out options that expand your horizons will bring rewarding interactions and opportunities. At the same time, getting organised can help you conquer your goals and get ahead. Regarding an agreement, you might have a change of heart.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

With the red planet barrelling into your home zone, it’s time to stop procrastinating and get on with festive tasks and chores. A fresh enthusiasm can sweep over you, making light work of it all. Messenger Mercury shifts into Capricorn, adding fresh potential to social events as you seek out people who are on your wavelength. Is a relationship faltering? Don’t give up just yet.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

This is the best time for networking and forging new connections, and with a boost from Mars you’ll be on top form. Have something to promote? Use every means at hand, as good things can come from this. Venus rewinds this week in your home zone, which could bring up issues about the holiday guest list. A lot of tact and diplomacy may be needed at this time.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You’ll be super-charged with a desire to earn extra cash, with this buoyant phase lasting for six weeks. Have bright ideas? Time to put them into action. Need to get admin sorted? Doing it now before the holidays will allow you a chance to unwind. Deals and commitments need careful handling as Venus goes into reverse. Recent promises could come to nothing.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

As Mars enters your sign, you’ll feel a rush of vitality. It’s time to stop thinking and start doing. Over coming weeks you could conquer a few goals and see plans ripening at a speedy pace. The Full Moon over the weekend highlights the potential for festive frolics. And there may be something to celebrate. As Venus rewinds, it will be wise to budget and take care of finances.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

With your spiritual zone emphasized, the coming weeks can find you going out of your way for others. You’ll be ready to dive in and help lift their burdens, which is admirable. But this is also an opportunity for reflection, self-improvement and tying up loose ends. As Venus regresses in your sign, feelings about something or someone could go from hot to cold fast.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’re all fired up, and ready for new adventures and fresh experiences. Eager for a change in perspective? The chance to travel, study and to grasp fresh opportunities could make a positive difference.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be a maestro of planning and strategy, and your ability to get organized and get things done could see you making great strides. Thinking of becoming an entrepreneur? This is the year to have a go.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be keen to consolidate your efforts and create a harmonious environment and settled routine. There could be a few surprises, but these can be turned to your advantage and used to further your plans.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Avoid the path of least resistance, and decide what you want to accomplish. Will your goals bring out the best in you? Choose wisely, as once you get started it could be hard to stop.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s a great year for learning and applying information, for sales, study, writing and networking. Want to create an online presence? It’s perfect for that too. Don’t give yourself too much to do though.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be in your element in any situation that involves communication. Keen to begin your first novel or book? You may feel a strong emotional tug to go ahead. Tempted to change your plans? Be consistent!

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Meeting up with an old friend or ex can be a moving experience, and might encourage you to heal old wounds or connect up more often. Plus, a lucky break could give you a new lease of life.